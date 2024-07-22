BCM Advanced Research: ECM-ADLN-N97

Product

Product Description:

The ECM-ADLN-N97 is an outstanding choice for edge AI applications, designed to meet the rigorous demands of edge computing, which include robust performance, efficient power management, and reliable connectivity. With Intel’s Edge Insights Packages, developers can expedite the development of edge computing solutions, navigating complex requirements and unique challenges with ease.

Highlights:

Intel®️ Processor N97 onboard, up to 3.60 GHz, up to 12W TDP

Intel®️ Alder Lake-N Platform

1 x SODIMM socket supports DDR5 4800 MT/s up to 16GB

32GB eMMC Onboard

Supports 3 Independent Displays: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4b 4K@60Hz, LVDS/eDP

USB Typc-C OTG

Product Website Link:https://www.bcmcom.com/news/2024-06-18_Discover_the_Power_Edge_AI_Computing_ECM-ADLN.html

Datasheet Link:https://www.bcmcom.com/bcm_product_ECM-ADLN-N97.html

