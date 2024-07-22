BCM Advanced Research: ECM-ADLN-N97
July 22, 2024
Product Description:
The ECM-ADLN-N97 is an outstanding choice for edge AI applications, designed to meet the rigorous demands of edge computing, which include robust performance, efficient power management, and reliable connectivity. With Intel’s Edge Insights Packages, developers can expedite the development of edge computing solutions, navigating complex requirements and unique challenges with ease.
Highlights:
- Intel®️ Processor N97 onboard, up to 3.60 GHz, up to 12W TDP
- Intel®️ Alder Lake-N Platform
- 1 x SODIMM socket supports DDR5 4800 MT/s up to 16GB
- 32GB eMMC Onboard
- Supports 3 Independent Displays: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4b 4K@60Hz, LVDS/eDP
- USB Typc-C OTG
Product Website Link:https://www.bcmcom.com/news/2024-06-18_Discover_the_Power_Edge_AI_Computing_ECM-ADLN.html
Datasheet Link:https://www.bcmcom.com/bcm_product_ECM-ADLN-N97.html