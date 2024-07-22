Embedded Computing Design

BCM Advanced Research: ECM-ADLN-N97

July 22, 2024

Product

BCM Advanced Research: ECM-ADLN-N97
Image Credit: BCM Advanced Research

Product Description:

The ECM-ADLN-N97 is an outstanding choice for edge AI applications, designed to meet the rigorous demands of edge computing, which include robust performance, efficient power management, and reliable connectivity. With Intel’s Edge Insights Packages, developers can expedite the development of edge computing solutions, navigating complex requirements and unique challenges with ease.

Highlights:

  • Intel®️ Processor N97 onboard, up to 3.60 GHz, up to 12W TDP
  • Intel®️ Alder Lake-N Platform
  • 1 x SODIMM socket supports DDR5 4800 MT/s up to 16GB
  • 32GB eMMC Onboard
  • Supports 3 Independent Displays: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4b 4K@60Hz, LVDS/eDP
  • USB Typc-C OTG

Product Website Link:https://www.bcmcom.com/news/2024-06-18_Discover_the_Power_Edge_AI_Computing_ECM-ADLN.html

Datasheet Link:https://www.bcmcom.com/bcm_product_ECM-ADLN-N97.html

Topic Tags
Healthcare
Choosing the Right Partner for Complex Medical-Device Design

June 11, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: What’s New in Wi-Fi, Infineon

July 10, 2024

MORE
Processing
Product of the Week: Axiomtek’s CEM561 COM Express® Type 6 Module with 13th Gen Intel® Core™

July 22, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Quality Starts with Code: Using Maintainable Code for Better Results

July 16, 2024

MORE