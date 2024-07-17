Embedded Computing Design

BIOSTAR Leverages Intel Raptor Lake for Digital Signage Equipment

By Chad Cox

July 17, 2024

Image Credit: BIOSTAR

Taipei, Taiwan. BIOSTAR released its fanless MS-1315UE/MS-1315URE/MS-1345UE/MS-1345URE industrial application platforms. The flexible solutions leverage the Intel Raptor Lake SoC Core i3 and i5 processors delivering efficiency within CRM SI builds. Users can govern customer contact details, transaction history, accounts, and communications.

Support for up to 64GB DDR5 4800 MHz SO-DIMM, an M.2 key-M slot supporting PCIe x4, and quad-monitor output with a 4K display makes the MS-1315UE/MS-1315URE/MS-1345UE/MS-1345URE ideal for digital signage equipment, allowing responsibilities to be dispersed to each screen or as a incorporated display. A dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN and COM port connection add ease for POS or focused device utilization while being equipped to support 4G/5G SIM cards.

Ideal Applications:

  • AIoT Machines
  • Industrial Automation
  • EdgeComputing
  • HMI
  • Digital Signage Industries

For more information, visit biostar.com.tw.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

