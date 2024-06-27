SiFive Essential Product Family Expanded at the RISC-V Summit Europe

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SiFive

Munich, Germany. SiFive, Inc. announced an innovative design of its SiFive Essential product family at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2024. With over a decade of development, the Essential IP has demonstrated its field-proven reliability and is currently in use in billions of products, including mobile phones, sensors, SSDs, FPGA platforms, surveillance cameras, smartwatches, and more.

“The embedded space in 2024 represents a huge ($257 billion) market opportunity, growing with an 8.3% CAGR through 2030. RISC-V and SiFive have been increasingly gaining momentum and taking share from the other ISAs. SiFive is launching the products that these customers need while also innovating at the high performance and advanced AI levels,” said Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst at The SHD Group.

The full-portfolio update delivers increased performance, better power efficiency, and more versatile interfaces that provide configuration and integration options for many use cases. Essential Gen4 products deliver flexibility and features that enable customers to better customize their designs.

“The best RISC-V embedded solutions just got much better with this fourth generation,” said John Ronco, SiFive SVP of Product. “With the benefits of cost-effective flexibility, performance and low power, RISC-V has won the battle for embedded. As legacy ISAs have reduced R&D and support, we are expanding SiFive’s broad portfolio of market leading Essential products and reaffirming our commitment and support for customers in these critical areas of innovation.”

Features:

Broadest RISC-V CPU and system IP portfolio

Up to 40% runtime power reduction

8 different baseline embedded 32-bit and 64-bit cores

From 2 stage single-issue to 8 stage superscalar

Improved L2 cache and enhanced L1 memory

Extensive configuration and integration options CPU type, profile and options

On-chip memories selection

System, peripheral and front ports

Advanced power management and security

Debug and trace

Leading software support, including embedded Linux, FreeRTOS, Eclipse C/C++/ IDE

For more information, visit sifive.com.