SiFive Essential Product Family Expanded at the RISC-V Summit Europe

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 27, 2024

Image Credit: SiFive

Munich, Germany. SiFive, Inc. announced an innovative design of its SiFive Essential product family at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2024. With over a decade of development, the Essential IP has demonstrated its field-proven reliability and is currently in use in billions of products, including mobile phones, sensors, SSDs, FPGA platforms, surveillance cameras, smartwatches, and more.

“The embedded space in 2024 represents a huge ($257 billion) market opportunity, growing with an 8.3% CAGR through 2030. RISC-V and SiFive have been increasingly gaining momentum and taking share from the other ISAs. SiFive is launching the products that these customers need while also innovating at the high performance and advanced AI levels,” said Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst at The SHD Group.

The full-portfolio update delivers increased performance, better power efficiency, and more versatile interfaces that provide configuration and integration options for many use cases. Essential Gen4 products deliver flexibility and features that enable customers to better customize their designs.

“The best RISC-V embedded solutions just got much better with this fourth generation,” said John Ronco, SiFive SVP of Product. “With the benefits of cost-effective flexibility, performance and low power, RISC-V has won the battle for embedded. As legacy ISAs have reduced R&D and support, we are expanding SiFive’s broad portfolio of market leading Essential products and reaffirming our commitment and support for customers in these critical areas of innovation.”

Features:

  • Broadest RISC-V CPU and system IP portfolio
  • Up to 40% runtime power reduction
  • 8 different baseline embedded 32-bit and 64-bit cores
  • From 2 stage single-issue to 8 stage superscalar
  • Improved L2 cache and enhanced L1 memory
  • Extensive configuration and integration options CPU type, profile and options
  • On-chip memories selection
  • System, peripheral and front ports
  • Advanced power management and security
  • Debug and trace
  • Leading software support, including embedded Linux, FreeRTOS, Eclipse C/C++/ IDE

For more information, visit sifive.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

