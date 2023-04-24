Embedded Computing Design

Hyperstone and Partners in the MEMTONOMY-2 Project Collaborate to Solve Storage Challenges for Autonomous Driving

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

April 24, 2023

Constance, Germany – To support the MEMTONOMY-2 project, consortium partners, Hyperstone, Mercedes Benz, Continental, Micron, and LUBIS, and research partners Fraunhofer IESE, TU Kaiserslautern, and the Konstanz HTWG, are working to advance storage systems and safe, dependable autonomous driving concepts.

Funded by the BMBF "MANNHEIM," as part of the "Zukunftsfonds Automobile Industry," the project consists of researching high-performance computing platforms, modern vehicle architectures, and next-generation orientated software development processes, as well as identify new concepts that will expand reliability in automotive storage, since DRAM and NAND flash memory solutions are often confronted with performance, energy efficiency, and functional safety qualification challenges in safety-critical applications.

Further, the projects is aimed at increasing storage bandwidth while reducing latency and energy consumption with a new flash controller architecture and effective memory data and access.

Hyperstone joined the project to share insights and experience in developing reliable storage applications, and their software architecture will aid in ensuring all systems meet the ISO 26262 safety standard necessary automotive applications.

For more information, visit: https://www.elektronikforschung.de/projekte/mannheim-memtonomy

