Avalue’s SPC-10W35 Touchscreen PC Combines Durability and High Performance with Intel Celeron J6412

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue’s new waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof touchscreen panel PC SPC-10W35 leverages the Intel Celeron J6412 processor (codenamed Elkhart Lake). It has earned IP65/54 making it ideal for automated industries, manufacturing industry, food processing, and pharmaceutical laboratories.

An SECC zinc-coating prevents rust, corrosion, acid contamination, and fingerprint stains. Interfaces include DC, LAN, USB 2.0, GPIO, and COM. The PCAP touch panel has the capability to be utilized in normal conditions or when gloves are needed in high humidity environments. An option for readability under the sun is available. Avalue’s fanless rugged PC SPC-10W35 supports full-flat WXGA widescreen.

OS supports includes Windows and Linux.

The SPC-10W35 has a voltage range of +12~24V DC in.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en