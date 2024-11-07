Power Modules Result in Smaller (and Lighter) Vehicles

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

For the automakers, weight reduction in electric vehicles (EVs) is at or near the top of their engineering priority lists. EVs are traditionally heavier than their non-electric counterparts even if those weight reductions come in small increments, every little bit counts.

Three new dc-to-dc converter power modules from Vicor can remove significant weight by reducing the size of some components or completely eliminating them completely.

The high-density automotive-grade power modules enable 48-V zonal architectures from 800-V battery powered EVs. That voltage level is at the high end today, but is expected to become the norm over time. More specifically, the BCM6135-A06, DCM3735-AN2, and PRM3735-AB4 support 48-V power distribution, with 800- to 48-V conversion, 48-V regulation, and 48- to 12-V regulation and conversion for legacy 12-V subsystems.

In terms of weight reduction, the modules can reduce the weight of the wiring harness, eliminate an auxiliary battery, lessen the requirements on the cooling system, and allow for a smaller power box housing. All in, you could be eliminating nearly 40 lbs. And there are likely more examples as the engineering teams dive deeper into the technology.

At the same time, thanks to the precision and accuracy of the modules, Vicor claims that the total cost of the vehicle can be reduced by as much as $100. And the end user will realize a benefit in increased times between charges.

The three Vicor modules can be arrayed to scale up power levels and can be applied in a host of different configurations to address specific power distribution needs.