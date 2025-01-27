Cadence Bolsters IP Portfolio with Secure-IC Acquisition, Closing Expected in 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

San Jose, California. Cadence has agreed to acquire Secure-IC enabling it to enhance Cadence’s range of innovative silicon-proven IP, including interface, memory, AI/ML, and DSP solutions. Boyd Phelps, senior vice president and general manager of the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence commented, “We continue to invest in our comprehensive IP and design services portfolio to provide more complete system solutions for our customers.”

The partnership between Cadence and Secure-IC’s security solutions will equip it to meet the demands of embedded cybersecurity by offering solid solutions for the next-generation of connected systems. By integrating Cadence’s IP and subsystem design competence with Secure-IC’s embedded cybersecurity solutions, this acquisition enables Cadence to better meet the challenges of the changing SoC landscape.

The incorporation of Secure-IC’s solutions Securyzr, Laboryzr, and Expertyzr into Cadence’s portfolio will expand its innovation while broadening its abilities and reinforce support for various markets.

According to the press release, the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

