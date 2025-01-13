GÖPEL electronic’s EMC Chamber Solution Minimizes EMI for High-Performance Automotive Testing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: GÖPEL GÖPEL electronic designed an innovative EMC chamber solution for automotive test applications. The EMC housing delivers the ability to push shielded measurements and tests when assessing a single control unit enabling extended data rates of the signals, and the supply lines, to the control unit keeping it as short as feasible. The enclosure’s absorber material is tailored to diminish constructive and destructive electromagnetic interference. Other shielding measures include galvanic isolation from the mains, mains filters, earthing options and shielded cables.

GÖPEL electronic's advanced communication controllers, designed for automotive bus systems, implement AUTOSAR-standard residual bus simulations using the high-performing, flexible Series 62 hardware platform.

The hardware in the test system is operated through a server-based API. It includes a built-in library that presents commands for executing functions and specialized tests on the hardware in the test system.

Utilizing the abstraction layer of the API, control can be enhanced to integrate GOEPEL electronic or third-party hardware. Outcomes from various measurements can be logged and maintained in a database.

