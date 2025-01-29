Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Develop Your Embedded Code on an Open Platform, Analog Devices

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 29, 2025

Open tools are becoming the norm in the embedded software development space. And that’s definitely the case for Analog Devices’ CodeFusion Studio tool.

The IDE lets developers start with an SoC, and design their systems from there. The software development platform is based on Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VS Code).

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, with Kumar Gala and Maureen Helm, both Distinguished Engineers with Analog Devices’ Software & Digital Platforms Group, we defined what “open” means in this space, then jumped into how and where a developer would get started.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Analog & Power
