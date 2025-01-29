Embedded Executive: Develop Your Embedded Code on an Open Platform, Analog Devices

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Open tools are becoming the norm in the embedded software development space. And that’s definitely the case for Analog Devices’ CodeFusion Studio tool.



The IDE lets developers start with an SoC, and design their systems from there. The software development platform is based on Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VS Code).



On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, with Kumar Gala and Maureen Helm, both Distinguished Engineers with Analog Devices’ Software & Digital Platforms Group, we defined what “open” means in this space, then jumped into how and where a developer would get started.