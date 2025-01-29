xMEMS Releases Solid-State µCooling Chip for Thinner, Faster Mobile Tech

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: xMEMS xMEMS Labs released the xMEMS XMC-2400 µCooling chip, billed as the first-ever all-silicon, active micro-cooling fan designed for ultramobile devices and innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

“With µCooling, we are changing people’s perception of thermal management. The XMC-2400 is designed to actively cool even the smallest handheld form factors, enabling the thinnest, most high-performance, AI-ready mobile devices. It’s hard to imagine tomorrow’s smartphones and other thin, performance-oriented devices without xMEMS µCooling technology,” commented Joseph Jiang, xMEMS CEO and Co-Founder.

Note that this innovation didn’t come from the normal design process. The “fan” actually began as an innovative speaker product from xMEMS. That speaker just happened to push through lots of air. Hence, through a relatively simple redesign, the speaker became one of the industry’s most innovative fans.

By utilizing active, fan-based micro-cooling (µCooling) at the chip level, developers have the capacity to incorporate active cooling into smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. The silent, vibration-free, solid-state xMEMS XMC-2400 µCooling chip is just one millimeter thin.

Weighing less than 150 milligrams and composed within a 9.26 x 7.6 x 1.08-millimeter form factor, the xMEMS XMC-2400 is 96 percent smaller and lighter than non-silicon-based active-cooling choices. According to xMEMS Labs, an individual chip can move up to 39 cubic centimeters of air per second with 1,000Pa of back pressure.

Features:

Top-venting and side-venting packages

Bi-directional flow rate, adjustable up to 39cc/sec

Qualified to semiconductor quality standards

IP58 rated

Inaudible

SMT-reflowable

Estimated 30mW power consumption

Suggested applications include smartphones, tablets, external solid-state drives (SSDs), wireless chargers, XR goggles, and laptops.

“Our revolutionary µCooling ‘fan-on-a-chip’ design comes at a critical time in mobile computing,” continues Jiang. “Thermal management in ultramobile devices, which are beginning to run even more processor-intensive AI applications, is a massive challenge for manufacturers and consumers. Until XMC-2400, there’s been no active-cooling solution because the devices are so small and thin.”

For more information, visit xmems.com.