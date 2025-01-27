Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ PSOC™ 63 Bluetooth™ LE MCU

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

There’s no slowing down the development of IoT devices today. From wearable medical devices and fitness trackers to smart home accessories and industrial applications, the growing number of IoT devices for AI and ML Edge applications can benefit from low-power, advanced connectivity and robust processing capabilities.

Designed to streamline and speed up the development of IoT solutions, Infineon Technologies’ PSOC™ 63 Bluetooth™ LE MCU is a platform supporting libraries and pre-certified modules, and high-processing power from dual-core processors: the 150 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 for AI/ML edge applications and the 100 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M0+ for real-time tasks.

The PSOC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU in Action

For advanced connectivity purposes, the MCU features an integrated AIROC™ Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) radio, enabling Bluetooth® 5.4 with a royalty-free protocol stack and pre-certified modules (CYBLE-416045-02 module). Additionally, the solution includes the CAPSENSE™ capacitive touch-sensing user interface.

For memory and storage, the PSOC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU supports 1 MB of Flash for code storage and 288 KB of SRAM for data processing and applications. For power, the MCU operates on a 1.7 to 3.6 V supply voltage range for low-power IoT devices and is optimized for battery-powered applications.

The MCU also features 84 programmable GPIOs, including 6 overvoltage-tolerant pins. The programmable analog and digital blocks are ideal for system flexibility in IoT applications.

Getting Started with the PSOC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU

Further development support can be achieved with the supported ModusToolbox™ software, which includes comprehensive libraries for graphics, machine learning, CAPSENSE™-based HMI, and code examples for diverse applications across consumer electronics, industrial automation, and automotive systems.

Lastly, the PSOC 63 with AIROC™ Bluetooth® LE MCU operates at up to 85°C, making it reliable in aforementioned diverse environments, and the modules are qualified by Bluetooth® SIG, and include regulatory certification approval for FCC, ISED, MIC, and CE.

Additional steps are provided by Infineon below:

Getting Started with PSOC™ 6 MCU with Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) Join the PSOC™ 6 Developer Community

Take a closer look at Infineon's PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU in action below: