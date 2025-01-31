VersaLogic's Sabertooth AI Sets a New Standard with Lightning-Fast Inferencing

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

January 31, 2025

Tualatin, Oregon. VersaLogic Corp conducted tests and determined that its Sabertooth AI bests the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin by bringing 25 times faster AI inferencing. Multiple performance benchmarks and testing protocols were used to assess the inferencing capabilities of the embedded AI platforms. The benchmarks simulated real-world AI workloads and evaluated how well a solution can process tasks like image recognition, object detection, and sensor data analysis.

The Sabertooth AI board delivers efficiency and reliability within critical applications such as industrial automation, defense, security, and autonomous systems. Through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, it helps detect issues early, preventing failures and improving uptime.

Its optimized AI processing speed enhances its ability to handle complex datasets, ensuring faster and more dependable predictions in crucial applications. The Sabertooth AI board’s 90 x 96 x 63 mm (3.5 x 3.8 x 2.5”) form factor allows it to integrate seamlessly into space limiting applications.

“AI developers are always looking for ways to shorten processing times without compromising accuracy, and our testing proved that the Sabertooth AI sets a new standard,” said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. “With 25x faster inferencing, developers can tackle advanced AI workloads at the edge with confidence.”

For more information, visit versalogic.com.

