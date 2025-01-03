BlackBerry Brings QNX to CES

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Blackberry Limited

BlackBerry Limited released news that the division formerly known as BlackBerry IoT will be relaunched as QNX. “Relaunching the QNX brand is an important step in BlackBerry’s broader strategy to increase our visibility and fortify our leadership within the automotive and embedded industries, with a view to better positioning us for sustained growth and success,” said John J. Giamatteo, CEO at BlackBerry.

According to the press release, the change was brought about from input offered by customers, partners, employees, and other stakeholders. QNX’s resurgence represents a historical benchmark, reaffirming its potential to shape the future of Software-Defined Vehicles and mission critical systems.

Currently, QNX technology is integrated within more than 255 million vehicles on the road and a broad range of critical embedded systems including medical devices, industrial controls, transportation, heavy machinery and robotics, among others.

QNX will demonstrate its full suite of automotive offerings at CES from January 7 – 10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit QNX at Booth #4224 in the West Hall.

“The values that QNX stands for have always been a cornerstone for our customers and this brand relaunch honors that strong history while setting the stage for the division to fire on all cylinders and drive smarter, safer, and faster innovation through precision-engineered performance,” ends Giamatteo.

For more information, visit or https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/campaigns/ces.