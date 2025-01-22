Percepio Detect Delivers Real-Time Risk Analysis and Observability

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Percepio

Percepio announced its Percepio Detect, a new tool redefining how embedded software developers confront testing, debugging, and observability challenges. Percepio Detect supports Observability Driven Development (ODD), enhancing DevOps for embedded systems through its seamless extension of CI/CT workflows.

“This tool is like adding an advanced early warning system to your embedded software projects. Percepio Detect ensures developers catch anomalies before they escalate into costly problems,” said Johan Kraft, CTO and founder of Percepio AB. He added: “For example, you would know when the watchdog timer has timed out, but more critically for quality assurance, you’d be notified if defined safety margins are breached.”

Designed for edge devices and real-time operations, it delivers real-time brittleness risk analysis and actionable debugging insights, raising the bar for quality and reliability.

New Capabilities:

Detect Anomalies Early

Debug Faster and Proactively

Empower Teams

Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO of Percepio AB, commented, “While cloud-native companies like Dynatrace and Splunk focus on large-scale IT environments, we’re bringing deep observability to the edge, where real-time insights are critical.” He continued: “Percepio Detect demonstrates our commitment to enabling Observability Driven Development (ODD) for the embedded community, helping them achieve faster, more reliable development-and-test iterations and higher quality software.”

Percepio at Embedded World 2025

Percepio invites customers and press to meet with representatives at the Embedded World show in Nuremberg, March 11-13, 2025. Percepio will co-exhibit with the Zephyr Project c/o The Linux Foundation (Hall 4 / Booth 4-170) and Logic Technology B.V (Hall 4 / Booth 4-238).

For more information about Percepio Detect and how it transforms embedded systems development, visit percepio.com/detect/.