Revolutionizing Veterinary FPGA-Based Ultrasound with Enclustra Solutions

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Enclustra Veterinary care is evolving, and Enclustra’s Mercury+ MP1 module, powered by Microchip® PolarFire® technology, is at the forefront of this innovation. This advanced FPGA System-on-Module is built for portability, efficiency, and high performance, redefining what’s possible in veterinary ultrasound.

With real-time imaging and versatility, the Mercury+ MP1 module enhances diagnostic capabilities, making it a game-changer for veterinary ultrasound applications.

Curious to learn more? Download our latest case study to see how this technology is setting a new standard in animal ultrasound equipment and transforming veterinary diagnostics.

Why it matters:

Portable diagnostic tools : Lightweight modules ensure real-time imaging in field and clinic settings.

: Lightweight modules ensure real-time imaging in field and clinic settings. Energy efficiency : Extended battery life supports hours of uninterrupted use.

: Extended battery life supports hours of uninterrupted use. Durable design : Compact, reliable modules handle harsh conditions with ease.

: Compact, reliable modules handle harsh conditions with ease. Cost-effectiveness: A 20+ year lifecycle ensures low maintenance and long-term value.

Real-World Impact Across Applications

Applications span livestock diagnostics, reproductive health, emergency field care, and small clinics. Whether it’s ultrasound for dogs, cats, or livestock, these veterinary portable ultrasound machines provide advanced imaging with low latency and high accuracy.

With support for high I/O bandwidth, deterministic processing, and scalable designs, this technology empowers veterinary tech innovation and accelerates device development. Explore the future of urgent veterinary care and how portable ultrasound can improve care for animals of all sizes

