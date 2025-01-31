SECO to Showcase Scalable AI-Ready HMIs at embedded world

SECO will demonstrate early samples of its Modular Vision product line at embedded world 2025 (March 11 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany) where it will exhibit its innovative products developed to alter how industries deliver smart interactive displays within machines and appliances. These Panel PCs, known as HMI (Human-Machine Interface) assemblies, provide a complete embedded computing platform with a display, eliminating the need for OEMs to invest in extensive development.

Display sizes include a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1024 x 600, a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800, and a 15.6-inch display with full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080. The HMIs support a projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen with 400 cd/m² brightness, an LED backlight lifetime of 50,000 hours, and supports panel, flush, rear, and VESA-mount configurations, ensuring reliability, durability, and versatility of installation for industrial applications.

Industrial interfaces such as CAN-FD, RS-232/RS-485 full duplex, and multiple GPIOs are available as well as standard computer interfaces (USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet). Interfaces are constructed on one side with a heat sink integrated into the aluminum housing.

The Arm-based MediaTek Genio 700/510 platform, NXP i.MX 8M Plus, and i.MX 93 processors offer 64-bit Cortex-A computing accompanied by Neural Processing Units (NPUs) allowing edge-based cost-effective and energy-efficient machine learning (ML) applications. Among x86 architectures, the Intel Atom x7000RE processor series provides compatibility with diverse performance needs.

The flexible modular design of the HMI allows for quick interchangeability of the processor platform across varying display sizes, interface boards, and mechanical setups, enabling efficient customization.

Powered by Clea OS, a Linux operating system based on the Yocto Project, the series supports remote device management, data processing, and IoT communication for effortless IoT development. Clea joins IoT data management, modeling, device and fleet management, AI model deployment, and retraining on edge and cloud.

Attendees at embedded world 2025 are invited to visit SECO’s booth (Hall 1, booth 320) to engage with product specialists and explore the Modular Vision series.

