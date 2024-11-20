Embedded Computing Design

NOVOSENSE and Continental to Enhance Vehicle Safety Through Advanced Sensor Co-Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 20, 2024

News

Image Credit: NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

Munich, Germany. NOVOSENSE Microelectronics and Continental Automotive Technologies are partnering on the design of automotive-grade sensors to develop safer vehicle systems including safety functions and system reliability, from airbag triggers to battery pack monitors. A signed memorandum will extend cooperation to the development of sensor ICs as well as for the global integration of NOVOSENSE’s products within Continental’s worldwide platforms.

Shengyang Wang, NOVOSENSE Co-Founder and CEO commented “This collaboration marks an important milestone in our globalization strategy. NOVOSENSE is committed to delivering exceptional reliability and performance in automotive systems and we look forward to the co-development of these vital systems.”

As a member of the AEC, NOVOSENSE is a leader in the automotive sector and has created an extensive R&D program utilizing system-level knowledge and expertise of automotive innovations.

“The product roadmap of NOVOSENSE addresses our targets to set up a more diverse supply chain. This helps to better handle geopolitical risks and at the same time enhancing competitiveness of our safety applications.,” ends Theo Brunner, Continental Automotive, Head of Electronic Purchasing.

For more information, visit novosns.com/en.
 

