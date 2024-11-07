Alif Semiconductor Will Demonstrate its DK-B1 Development Kit at electronica

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Alif Semiconductor Alif Semiconductor released its DK-B1 development kit for the Balletto B1. The company is billing its wireless Balletto as the world’s first Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless microcontroller to feature hardware optimization for AI/ML workloads. Ideal applications include natural language speech recognition, AI noise cancellation, key word spotting, audio beam forming in true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and sensor fusion ML models in wearable devices.

The kit leverages a 160MHz Arm Cortex-M55 CPU core with Helium vector processing extension, an Arm Ethos-U55 NPU, a Bluetooth Low Energy and 802.15.4 radio, and broad digital and analog capabilities in BGA or CSP package options.

Alif’s booth (B4.106) at electronica will have presentations of the development kit.

Reza Kazerounian, President of Alif Semiconductor, said: “The announcement of availability of the Balletto wireless MCU family marks a notable milestone in the progress of the embedded world towards an AI-enhanced future. Balletto is the only wireless microcontroller platform which can provide meaningful AI capability with the small form factor and low-power operation required in endpoint devices. Now innovative embedded device designers can start discovering for themselves the astonishing AI capability and advanced MCU features in the Balletto MCUs.”

For more information, visit alifsemi.com/.