ROHM Semiconductor Europe Visits electronica to Empower Growth and Inspire Innovation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ROHM Semiconductor

Willich/Munich, Germany. ROHM Semiconductor Europe will be exhibiting its innovative power and analog technologies developed to increase power density, efficiency, and reliability in automotive and industrial applications. ROHM will be located at booth C3-520 under its motto "Empowering Growth, Inspiring Innovation." According to the company, it will showcase various demo application stations highlighting its semiconductor technologies and how they contribute to solving critical social and ecological challenges.

"For us, electronica is more than just a showcase – it’s an opportunity to forge new connections, strengthen existing partnerships, and reunite with industry peers," says Wolfram Harnack, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. "We are excited to welcome our guests to Munich as we work together to shape the future of electronics."

Highlights:

E-Mobility

TRCDRIVE pack with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module to improve the efficiency of traction inverters

New EcoIGBT products for electric compressors

New EcoSiC Schottky Barrier Diodes for onboard chargers

Automotive

New configurable PMIC with supporting functional safety features for application processors, SoCs and FPGAs

LED Driver ICs for Exterior Lighting / Head Lamps

Advanced solutions on the ADAS cockpit demo

Industrial Equipment

Industrial AC-DC PWM Controller ICs – support a wide range of power transistors from Si MOSFETs and IGBTs to SiC MOSFETs

The EcoGaN™ family of 150V and 650V class GaN HEMTs in several EVKs

Latest R&D project on Terahertz

For more information, visit rohm.com/electronica