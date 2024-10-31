Embedded Computing Design

ROHM Semiconductor Europe Visits electronica to Empower Growth and Inspire Innovation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 31, 2024

News

ROHM Semiconductor Europe Visits electronica to Empower Growth and Inspire Innovation
Image Credit: ROHM Semiconductor

Willich/Munich, Germany. ROHM Semiconductor Europe will be exhibiting its innovative power and analog technologies developed to increase power density, efficiency, and reliability in automotive and industrial applications. ROHM will be located at booth C3-520 under its motto "Empowering Growth, Inspiring Innovation." According to the company, it will showcase various demo application stations highlighting its semiconductor technologies and how they contribute to solving critical social and ecological challenges.

"For us, electronica is more than just a showcase – it’s an opportunity to forge new connections, strengthen existing partnerships, and reunite with industry peers," says Wolfram Harnack, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. "We are excited to welcome our guests to Munich as we work together to shape the future of electronics."

Highlights:

E-Mobility

  • TRCDRIVE pack with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module to improve the efficiency of traction inverters
  • New EcoIGBT products for electric compressors
  • New EcoSiC Schottky Barrier Diodes for onboard chargers

Automotive

  • New configurable PMIC with supporting functional safety features for application processors, SoCs and FPGAs
  • LED Driver ICs for Exterior Lighting / Head Lamps
  • Advanced solutions on the ADAS cockpit demo

Industrial Equipment

  • Industrial AC-DC PWM Controller ICs – support a wide range of power transistors from Si MOSFETs and IGBTs to SiC MOSFETs
  • The EcoGaN™ family of 150V and 650V class GaN HEMTs in several EVKs
  • Latest R&D project on Terahertz

For more information, visit rohm.com/electronica

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Topic Tags
Healthcare
Low-Power Tech Transforms Medical Wearables

September 24, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: DigiKey
DigiKey to Host Industry Leaders During electronica 2024

October 31, 2024

MORE
Processing
DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Maher Matta, President, Infineon Americas

October 31, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL and its SYSTEM CASCON Software Platform Head to electronica

October 23, 2024

MORE