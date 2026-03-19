embedded world Recap, New oHFM Standard, & the Importance of Security

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh sits down with Ansgar Hein, Chairman of the Board at SGET e.V., to discuss the new Open Harmonized FPGA Module (oHFM) standard, the world’s first open standard specifically designed for FPGA and SoC-FPGA modules.

Watch the segment here: https://youtu.be/mDyAJ8gfpg8

Next, contributing editor Rich Nass is joined by Thistle Technologies’ Founder and CEO, Window Snyder, to discuss the importance of incorporating security into your design.

But first, Ken, Rich, and I are back from embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg, and we’re giving you a recap of all the top trends and technologies we saw