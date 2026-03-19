Timing Takes Center Stage: What Engineers Told Us About the Future of Electronic Design

By Piyush Sevalia Executive Vice President, Marketing SiTime Corporation

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In the fast-paced world of electronic design, engineers often focus on processing, power consumption, connectivity, and performance as the key levers of innovation. But in 2025, something fundamental is shifting in the design process — and engineers are taking notice.

Central to this shift: Engineers now consider timing technology to be a critical element in the design process and are paying more attention to timing than ever before.

For decades, timing devices like clocks, oscillators, and resonators were among the last of the components to be selected and sat unnoticed on the board. But today, engineers are making a different choice. According to SiTime’s recent State of Time 2025 survey, a growing share of system designers are bringing timing components into the spotlight — early in their architecture planning, and as a cornerstone of reliability, integration, and performance.

This shift is more than a trend. It’s a rethinking of how modern electronics are built around timing technology as an essential, fundamental decision vector.

Surveying the Future of Timing

Precision Timing underpins every critical electronic system — from AI data centers to EVs to robots. To validate what we were seeing in the field of Precision Timing, SiTime commissioned an independent research study in early 2025: the State of Time report.

We surveyed more than 300 electronics engineers in key vertical markets: artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial automation. Each respondent was screened to ensure they work directly with timing-critical systems, so the findings reflect the voice of practicing engineers, not procurement or executive leadership.

The results were eye-opening.

Timing Is Becoming a Platform-Level Decision

Half of the engineers surveyed said they now consider timing component options early in the system design process, i.e., during initial architecture development. This is a dramatic change from past norms, where timing was often finalized late in the design process, after other subsystems were complete.

Why this change? Electronic systems are faster, denser, and lower power than ever before and are increasingly being deployed in uncontrolled environments. Bitter lessons from past failures have taught designers that timing, in fact, plays a central role in improving the performance, size, power consumption, and reliability of modern designs. Engineers are deciding on Precision Timing components earlier in the design cycle.

In AI infrastructure, for example, where distributed workloads run across thousands of nodes, precise, reliable time synchronization is mandatory. In space-constrained edge and IoT designs, timing solutions must deliver ultra-low power and resilience. And in high-speed automotive networks, signal integrity and timing precision define safety margins.

Timing Integration Is the Future

The State of Time report also revealed a clear trend toward timing integration. 73% of engineers said they value timing solutions that are embedded directly into SoCs or modules. This approach makes perfect sense: integration optimizes performance, simplifies design, saves board space, and removes failure modes associated with external components.

This is where Precision Timing based on MEMS technology — especially at the bare die level — is changing the game. Unlike legacy quartz components, MEMS resonators are fully compatible with standard semiconductor packaging. They can be co-packaged with MCUs, radios, or processors, delivering stable timing performance even in high-vibration or high-temperature environments.

In our study, engineers indicated they see this integration as a long-term enabler by reducing component count, cutting validation time, and unlocking more compact, robust designs.

Timing Complexity Is a Real Pain Point

While the outlook is positive, engineers also shared where they’re struggling. For example, 40% of survey respondents said timing has become increasingly complex to design and validate. This is especially true in sectors like industrial networking or edge AI, where multiple timing domains must coexist and remain synchronized.

This timing complexity is reflected in questions like these:

What happens to oscillator behavior under vibration or temperature shifts?

How can I ensure timing accuracy across system sleep-wake cycles?

How do I pick the right timing source for an ultra-low-power design?

These aren’t hypothetical issues. They are real-world challenges that are increasing design complexity and stretching development cycles. According to our survey, engineers told us they want better guidance, education, and solutions to navigate this new complexity, and that’s what this blog series will deliver.

What This Blog Series Will Cover

This is the first blog post in a monthly series exploring real-world timing challenges and modern engineering solutions. This year and beyond, we’ll cover a wide range of timing topics:

Why Precision Timing now belongs in your system architecture spec

How MEMS-based timing technology compares to quartz (and when to choose each)

Design strategies for integrating timing into SoCs

Solutions for reducing timing complexity at the edge

Timing’s hidden role in user experience and service quality

Each post will draw from survey insights, customer case studies, and hands-on design experience. This is a practical, engineering-first conversation about how timing technology is evolving to meet today’s system design requirements, and how to embed timing components the right way.

The Future Runs on Precision Timing

Today, timing is a key part of defining system architecture as it unlocks performance, reliability, and efficiency at scale. We’re here to help you get there. Whether you’re building edge AI platforms, designing wearables, or architecting the next generation of telecom gear, Precision Timing will shape what’s possible. With this blog series, let’s explore that journey, one design at a time.