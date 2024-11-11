Mouser New Product of the Week: AMD / Xilinx Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s growing number of FPGA-based applications, such as industrial networking, embedded vision, and automotive systems, can benefit from evaluation and prototyping tools that help developers bring low-power, cost-effective, and flexible solutions to market faster.

The AMD/Xilinx Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit is based on the XC7S100FGGA676 device and designed to enable connectivity for sensor-heavy applications. The kit is equipped with a pre-configured MicroBlaze™ application processor, real-time processor, and microcontroller example designs with up to 200DMIPS of processing power. Additionally, the Arm® Cortex®-M1 and Cortex-M3 DesignStart FPGA are available for use with the Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Kit.

The Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit in Action

To support such advanced applications, the evaluation kit features DDR3L SDRAM memory with 256Mx16 4Gb of DDR3-1866, a Quad SPI (QSPI) 1Gb configuration, and a direct QSPI flash program header. Additionally, the kit supports 32Kb of I2C EEPROM for hardware ID storage, which is accessible by FPGA and system controller

With a wide array of connectivity and interface options, the kit supports dual Ethernet for industrial networking via 2x 10/100/1000 tri-speed Ethernet PHY and 400 available I/O pins for connectivity.

The solution also supports expandable I/O via Pmods and FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) interfaces, the VITA 57.1 FMC-LPC connector with 34 differential pairs or 68 single-ended LA[00-33] bus, 6x Pmod right-angle receptacle (Digilent Pmod IF 1.2.0 specification support), and general-purpose I/O (GPIO).

For video and display, the Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit features the MIPI-CSI camera serial interface, MIPI-DSI display serial interface and an HDMI output with 1.4 specification support. The kit also includes the USB-UART interface and FT4232H JTAG/3xUART.

Getting Started with the Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit

The 152.4mm x 152.4mm eval board features an operating temperature range of 0°C to +45°C and a storage temperature of –25°C to +60°C, as well as 10% to 90% of non-condensing humidity.

For further design and development, the AMD / Xilinx Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit offers free Vivado® HL WebPACK™ Edition support, AMD / Xilinx Software Development Kit (XSDK) for C compilation and debugging, and supports users ability to customize designs with easy-to-use drag-and-drop peripherals.

For a closer look into the Spartan®-7 SP701 FPGA Evaluation Kit check out the video below:

