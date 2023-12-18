4th Annual CES Best in Show Awards

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Phoenix, AZ, December 18, 2023. Embedded Computing Design, an OpenSystems Media property, announces its 4th Annual Best in Show Awards at CES 2024. CES is the most powerful tech event in the world—the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is the only trade show that showcases the entire tech landscape at one event.

Embedded Computing Design is the leading source of “how-to” technical articles, videos, blogs, conferences, and podcasts for design engineers. Topics covered include AI, Machine Learning, Security, Automotive, Industry 4.0, IoT, Consumer, and Software/Embedded Linux. Embedded Computing Design has been a media partner and has covered CES since 2017. Best in Show Product Categories include: AI & Machine Learning, Analog/Power, Computer Boards, Data Analytics, Development Tools, Memory, MEMS and Sensors, Microcontrollers, Security, Wired (IoT and IIoT).

“CES is a critical event for our team at Embedded Computing Design,” states Rich Nass, EVP of Embedded Computing Design, “Hot topics such as AI, automotive, sensors, and security has made this a signature event for editorial coverage.”

Rich Nass, Ken Briodagh and the rest of the Embedded Computing Design team will be the judges for our annual Best in Show Awards.

To submit your Best in Show Award, visit https://bestinshow.embeddedcomputing.com/

To view our CES coverage, visit: http://embeddedcomputing.com/topics/ces

For more information, contact Patrick Hopper, Publisher, [email protected]

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 40 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at www.embeddedcomputing.com.