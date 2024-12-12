Embedded Computing Design

Chipping In: Europe’s Role in the Semiconductor Industry

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

December 12, 2024

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Dunstan Power, Director of ByteSnap Design, unpacks the strategic and practical implications of Europe’s investment in the semiconductor industry. Dunstan shares his perspective on how this funding could bolster Europe’s chip manufacturing capabilities, address global supply chain challenges and foster innovation for companies like ByteSnap and its clients.

Next, Rich sits down with Steve Hanna, Distinguished Engineer at Infineon Technologies, to discuss the role of Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) in reshaping the cybersecurity landscape.

But first, Rich and Ken delve into the ongoing potential pitfalls and challenges U.S. manufacturers may encounter with the CHIPS Act. What could these developments mean for developers and the future of the semiconductor industry? Stay tuned.

 
