From Hearing Aids to Gaming: Knowles Redefines Audio Innovation at CES 2025
December 18, 2024
News
Knowles Corporation will reveal its innovative audio technologies at CES 2025 at the Venetian Resort, Toscana Suite #3801. Visit and learn more about the solutions benefiting hearing health, true wireless stereo (TWS), open wearable stereo (OWS), and audiophile applications. The exhibit will also include Knowles balanced armature (BA) drivers that have been integrated in the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 and the Breggz ZOHN-1 custom earbuds.
“Our mission is to redefine what’s possible in audio, from personalized hearing solutions to premium TWS products,” said Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles. “At CES 2025, we will showcase innovations designed to empower manufacturers to deliver extraordinary audio experiences to their customers.”
CES 2025:
- Hearing Health and Over-the-Counter Hearing (OTC) Aids
- True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
- Open Wearable Stereo (OWS)
- Audiophile-Grade Solutions
- Gaming
- Collaborations for Hearing Personalization
For more information, visit knowles.com.