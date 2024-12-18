From Hearing Aids to Gaming: Knowles Redefines Audio Innovation at CES 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Knowles

Knowles Corporation will reveal its innovative audio technologies at CES 2025 at the Venetian Resort, Toscana Suite #3801. Visit and learn more about the solutions benefiting hearing health, true wireless stereo (TWS), open wearable stereo (OWS), and audiophile applications. The exhibit will also include Knowles balanced armature (BA) drivers that have been integrated in the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 and the Breggz ZOHN-1 custom earbuds.

“Our mission is to redefine what’s possible in audio, from personalized hearing solutions to premium TWS products,” said Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles. “At CES 2025, we will showcase innovations designed to empower manufacturers to deliver extraordinary audio experiences to their customers.”

CES 2025:

Hearing Health and Over-the-Counter Hearing (OTC) Aids

True Wireless Stereo (TWS)

Open Wearable Stereo (OWS)

Audiophile-Grade Solutions

Gaming

Collaborations for Hearing Personalization

For more information, visit knowles.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature. More from Chad