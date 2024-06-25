Orca Semiconductor Features Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

MILPITAS, Calif, – Orca Semiconductor has emerged to deliver the personalization and high-level support, demanded by customers. Orca also announced it is sampling its first product, the OS1000, the advanced PMIC (power management integrated circuit) developed for health wearables, hearables, and other connected devices.

“Companies developing vertical solutions are frustrated with the lack of customer support and customization available from ‘Big Analog’” said Andrew Baker, CEO of Orca. “We will address this gap head-on. Orca will be nimble and adept at attacking and filling this void. We are committed to delivering industry-leading customer service and customized analog products that will speed time to market for innovative smart health and smart factory solutions.”

Orca is already shipping engineering samples of the OS1000 to customers. The OS1000 is designed for wearable applications that require an efficient and low-quiescent current operation. This device contains a linear Li+ battery charge management block, two innovative, DVS capable, low quiescent buck regulators, and 2 low quiescent low dropout linear regulators and support features essential on wearable devices.

The advanced linear battery charger features step charging with tight voltage and current control to realize the full capacity of your Li+ battery without sacrificing lifetime. The charger also supports power path, JEITA thermal safety monitoring, and multiple safety timers. The buck converters support modern microcontrollers with up to 4 DVS voltage levels maximizing battery runtime controlled through either dedicated pins to transition between voltages or I2C communication rapidly.

The OS1000 contains 2 LDOs with an optional load switch mode which will operate down to 0V input with no decrease in on-resistance. The OS1000 also offers system support functions required in applications including a power supply startup sequencer, a low current off or shelf mode, support for a power button, and 4 GPIO pins which the user may assign to alternate functions.

The OS1000 delivers the following features:

Li+ Battery Charge Management -5.5 to +20V charging power source protection Charge Safety: JEITA thermal monitoring and multiple safety timers User configurable Step Charge Power Path

Two Low Iq Buck Converters 300mA @ 0.5V to 3.0V Up to 4 voltage level DVS controlled through I2C or fast GPIO

Two Low Dropout Linear Regulators Optional Load Switch mode 100mA @ 0.9V to 3.3V

System Support 2µA Iq with 2 buck converters operating (no load) 150nA Shelf-Mode Flexible regulator startup sequencing Power button support 4 GPIO with user assignable alternate modes



For more information, visit https://orcasemi.com.