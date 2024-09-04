Thread 1.4 Eases Universal Smart Device Networking

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

In a new announcement, the Thread Group has formally released the Thread 1.4 specification for implementation and has opened the certification program for applications.

The organization has said this new specification allows members to enhance wireless IoT devices and advanced sensor networks that can use Thread to create secure, private mesh networks. For example, users can add an 1.4 updated Matter-enabled device to any existing Thread network connected by a Thread 1.4 Border Router, regardless of software or hardware ecosystem, according to the release.

In addition to further improving interoperability, Thread Group said that the 1.4 enhancements will also boost network range, security, and reliability for advanced sensor networks as well as improve IoT devices’ energy conservation.

“There’s been an exponential increase of Thread-certified devices in homes and smart buildings globally since the major smart home platforms adopted Thread,” said Vividh Siddha, President of Thread Group. “From these real-world deployments, our members continue to discover inventive new ways for Thread to improve their end-customers’ experience. Now, device manufacturers can implement 1.4, and offer exciting new features, improved device performance, and stronger app integrations.”

With this Thread 1.4 update, device manufacturers reportedly can begin implementing the features and enhancements, which include:

Simpler, complete mesh networks Regardless of the brand, smart home platform, or mobile OS, when adding an updated device or Thread Border Router, it will be able to join the existing Thread network because Thread 1.4 standardizes how devices recognize and trust each other.

Regardless of the brand, smart home platform, or mobile OS, when adding an updated device or Thread Border Router, it will be able to join the existing Thread network because Thread 1.4 standardizes how devices recognize and trust each other. Cloud connectivity Thread 1.4-enabled Border Routers will gain a defined, standard path to the Internet so manufacturers can add more features, like window blinds that self-adjust to weather, and end-users will have more reliable controls. Devices can also receive OTA software updates and report diagnostics.

Thread 1.4-enabled Border Routers will gain a defined, standard path to the Internet so manufacturers can add more features, like window blinds that self-adjust to weather, and end-users will have more reliable controls. Devices can also receive OTA software updates and report diagnostics. Reliability, robustness, and range Thread over Infrastructure enhancements are designed so Border Routers use Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections to extend the mesh network and make it easier to add new devices and relocate them while keeping configurations in sync even in far-reaching corners or on the exterior of homes and buildings.

Thread over Infrastructure enhancements are designed so Border Routers use Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections to extend the mesh network and make it easier to add new devices and relocate them while keeping configurations in sync even in far-reaching corners or on the exterior of homes and buildings. Easier testing and troubleshooting With newly standardized methods for Thread devices to provide network configuration and status data, product developers and installers can gain more visibility, enabling more robust network performance, advanced troubleshooting features, and the potential for commercial-grade network monitoring and diagnostics.

With newly standardized methods for Thread devices to provide network configuration and status data, product developers and installers can gain more visibility, enabling more robust network performance, advanced troubleshooting features, and the potential for commercial-grade network monitoring and diagnostics. Secure, wireless onboarding The commissioning-at-scale feature simplifies wirelessly onboarding pre-installed devices in challenging locations, such as inside ceilings or walls. Instead of scanning physical install codes, it uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) with certificates.

The commissioning-at-scale feature simplifies wirelessly onboarding pre-installed devices in challenging locations, such as inside ceilings or walls. Instead of scanning physical install codes, it uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) with certificates. New enhancements New maintenance updates include improved robust operation and performance across Thread mesh networks.

Developers can learn more and start implementing the Thread 1.4 specification via:

Thread 1.4 Testing and Certification

Thread Group’s developer resources

Thread 1.4 Features white paper

OpenThread on GitHub

Members can access the new specifications and implementation content for their integration efforts via the member portal. Learn more about how to join and contribute at threadgroup.org.