DFI Introduces RAP310 Industrial Motherboard with AMD Zen 4 Architecture and DDR5 Support

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DFI

DFI launched the RAP310, a high-performance microATX industrial motherboard developed for everyday industrial computing, AI applications, and medical image systems. The solution leverages the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor with Zen 4 architecture highlighted by 12 cores and 24 threads, with support for up to 128GB of DDR5 memory via four UDIMM slots, running at up to 5200 MHz in dual-channel mode. Included AMD Radeon Graphics provides an efficient 65W TDP, making it an industrial platform supporting power efficiency with reliable handling of data-intensive applications and real-time processing.

"The RAP310 embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge industrial computing solutions that drive the future of smart manufacturing," said Jarry Chang, General Manager of Products Center at DFI. "By incorporating AMD's latest processor technology and advanced features, we're enabling our customers to push the boundaries of industrial, medical imaging and AI applications."

Expansion opportunities include two PCIe x16 slots (configurable as x16 or x8+8), two PCIe x4 slots, one M.2 E key, one M.2 M key, and four SATA 3.0 ports, enabling seamless integration of AI accelerators, high-speed storage, and specialized industrial automation modules.

Utilizing AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the solution features one WGP operating at up to 2.2GHz. The triple-display support includes VGA (up to 1920x1200@60Hz), DP++ (up to 3840x2160@60Hz), and HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096x2160@60Hz). Ideal applications include monitoring, medical imaging systems, and control applications.

For more information, visit dfi.com.