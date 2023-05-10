NXP's Sotomayor will Deliver a Computex '23 Keynote

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Taipei, Taiwan. Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Secure Connected Edge of NXP Semiconductors will be on hand at Computex 2023 addressing visitors with a keynote on the theme Ecosystems to Master Complexity. "NXP is proud to be part of COMPUTEX 2023 again and for our EVP, Rafael Sotomayor to deliver the presentation for the COMPUTEX Keynote." said Birgit Ahlborn, Vice President of NXP Communications.

Attendees will also learn his outlook on a true interoperable future with advanced system solutions proficient for complex tasks for safety and security. On the virtual stage will be leaders of industry and partners from around the world sharing their insights on how they are collaborating with NXP for future mastery of complicated systems.

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Hall 2

Wednesday, May 31

9:00 AM(UCT+8)

"As a company that enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation, we are looking forward to highlighting how NXP is pushing the boundaries in Industrial and IoT, Smart Home, Smart Industry, and Automotive, and working with our partners in the Taiwan electronics ecosystem," continued Sotomayor.

For more inforamtion, visit computextaipei.com.tw/ and innovex.c om.tw/.