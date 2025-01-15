Greenliant SSDs Deliver Top Performance in Harsh Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Greenliant

Greenliant has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar program for its robust SATA NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs, featuring EnduroSLC Technology. The GLS85LS SSDs will provide solid-state storage in rugged computers used in critical applications.

Built for rugged environments, EnduroSLC SATA NANDrive EX Series SSDs operate effiently in temperatures ranging from -40 to +85 degrees Celsius. The SSDs feature enhanced data retention and robust security options, including password protection, configurable zones, and instant purging of selected sensitive data.

Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology powers the EX Series NANDrive, ArmourDrive, and Industrial Enterprise SSDs available with interfaces including SATA and PCIe NVMe, and form factors including BGA, M.2, 2.5”, and U.2.

