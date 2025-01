Enhance Fleet Efficiency with RuggON’s VIKING II

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

RuggON Corporation introduced the VIKING II, a fleet management solution leveraging the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6490 Octa-Core Processor and utilizes Android 14 and Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Designed for extreme conditions, the IP65-rated VIKING II combines robust construction with 5G and SATCOM connectivity, enabling seamless data transfer and communication in off-grid areas. Featuring Multi-GNSS, Dead Reckoning, and RTK, it provides accurate location tracking in GPS-restricted environments like tunnels or dense urban settings.

The VIKING II enhances delivery efficiency and simplifies fleet operations with innovative features such as TPMS, NFC, remote door control, and a secondary display, all while reducing costs. Real-time tracking improves delivery accuracy, and TPMS extends tire usage, advancing safety measures.

The VIKING II is ideal for logistics, mining, construction, and public safety. With a simplistic interface, the VIKING II supports applications including vehicle monitoring, data management, and custom fleet solutions, ensuring reliability and flexibility.

For additional information, visit ruggon.com/en/product/mobile-computers/VIKINGII.