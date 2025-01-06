NanoCOM-ADN: Compact Powerhouse for IoT and Edge Computing with 2.5GbE and PCIe 3.0 Support

AAEON introduced its NanoCOM-ADN, a COM Express Mini Size Type 10 module leveraging the Intel Atom x7000E and Intel Processor N-series CPUs, including the quad-core Intel Atom x7425E (12W) and 8 core Intel Core i3-N305 (15W).

The NanoCOM-ADN delivers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x system memory, operating temperature range from -20°C to 70°C, and an onboard TPM 2.0. The module includes up to 64GB onboard eMMC storage, with additional storage available via two SATA 6Gb/s HDDs and four PCIe 3.0 slots.

Supporting DDI and LVDS displays with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 and 1024 x 768, the NanoCOM-ADN, powered by Intel UHD Graphics, is ideal for applications such as digital signage, healthcare imaging, and machine vision. I/O options include eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5GbE LAN port for Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V, and various serial interfaces including UART, GPIO, SMBus, and I2C.



OS support for both Windows 10/11 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.4 (Kernel 6.5) further enriches the NanoCOM-ADN as well as its compact 84mm x 55mm form factor and lightweight 0.15 lb design.



For more information, visit aaeon.com.