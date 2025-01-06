Embedded Computing Design

NanoCOM-ADN: Compact Powerhouse for IoT and Edge Computing with 2.5GbE and PCIe 3.0 Support

January 06, 2025

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its NanoCOM-ADN, a COM Express Mini Size Type 10 module leveraging the Intel Atom x7000E and Intel Processor N-series CPUs, including the quad-core Intel Atom x7425E (12W) and 8 core Intel Core i3-N305 (15W).

The NanoCOM-ADN delivers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x system memory, operating temperature range from -20°C to 70°C, and an onboard TPM 2.0. The module includes up to 64GB onboard eMMC storage, with additional storage available via two SATA 6Gb/s HDDs and four PCIe 3.0 slots.

Supporting DDI and LVDS displays with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 and 1024 x 768, the NanoCOM-ADN, powered by Intel UHD Graphics, is ideal for applications such as digital signage, healthcare imaging, and machine vision. I/O options include eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5GbE LAN port for Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V, and various serial interfaces including UART, GPIO, SMBus, and I2C.

OS support for both Windows 10/11 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.4 (Kernel 6.5) further enriches the NanoCOM-ADN as well as its compact 84mm x 55mm form factor and lightweight 0.15 lb design.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Processing - Compute Modules
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
