Embedded Computing Design

AI, SATCOM, and Durability, VORTEX by RuggON Sets a New Benchmark in Industrial Tech

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 07, 2025

News

Image Credit: RuggON

RuggON Corporation introduces VORTEX, a vehicle mount computer tailored for tough industrial environments. The rugged system combines a 7-inch touch panel with the latest Intel Raptor Lake Core Processor for innovative power. VORTEX integrates advanced AI functions for real-time data processing and predictive analytics, along with SATCOM for seamless connectivity. Its rugged, fan-less construction withstands shocks and vibrations, ensuring durability in challenging environments.

VORTEX delivers flexible connectivity through Satellite, 5G, and WiFi 7 for reliable communication. Enhanced by AI-driven features like DMS and BSIS, it supports monitoring, tracking, and smart surveillance with advanced safety measures.

VORTEX enhances usability with a flexible I/O orientation that makes installation straightforward, even in tight spaces. Its side-mounted battery pack ensures effortless replacement, and the unique quick-release system streamlines maintenance without cable disconnections.

Collaborating with industry leaders in ADAS, satellite communications, and TOS, RuggON enriches VORTEX’s features. This approach makes it a preferred solution for industries aiming to achieve operational excellence.

"RuggON’s focus has always been on delivering solutions that provide unmatched performance, durability, and versatility,” said Sean Lee, VP of Strategy and Business Development at RuggON. “With the launch of VORTEX, we’ve created a product that can withstand the toughest environments, empowering our customers across industries to achieve operational excellence with confidence."

For more information, visit ruggon.com/en/product/mobile-computers/Vortex,

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Consumer
Image Credit: Infineon
The Logitech Mevo Core 4K camera enables seamless wireless live streaming anywhere with the help of AIROC™ CYW55573 and Murata 2EA Module solution

January 6, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Parasoft
Solving Embedded Software Testing Challenges

December 5, 2024

MORE
IoT
PIMIC Unveils Business Strategy and Silicon Technology for AI at the Edge

December 18, 2024

MORE
Storage
IOMMU vs. DMA: Understanding the Data Transfer Powerhouse Duo

January 7, 2025

MORE