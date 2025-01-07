AI, SATCOM, and Durability, VORTEX by RuggON Sets a New Benchmark in Industrial Tech

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: RuggON RuggON Corporation introduces VORTEX, a vehicle mount computer tailored for tough industrial environments. The rugged system combines a 7-inch touch panel with the latest Intel Raptor Lake Core Processor for innovative power. VORTEX integrates advanced AI functions for real-time data processing and predictive analytics, along with SATCOM for seamless connectivity. Its rugged, fan-less construction withstands shocks and vibrations, ensuring durability in challenging environments.

VORTEX delivers flexible connectivity through Satellite, 5G, and WiFi 7 for reliable communication. Enhanced by AI-driven features like DMS and BSIS, it supports monitoring, tracking, and smart surveillance with advanced safety measures.

VORTEX enhances usability with a flexible I/O orientation that makes installation straightforward, even in tight spaces. Its side-mounted battery pack ensures effortless replacement, and the unique quick-release system streamlines maintenance without cable disconnections.

Collaborating with industry leaders in ADAS, satellite communications, and TOS, RuggON enriches VORTEX’s features. This approach makes it a preferred solution for industries aiming to achieve operational excellence.

"RuggON’s focus has always been on delivering solutions that provide unmatched performance, durability, and versatility,” said Sean Lee, VP of Strategy and Business Development at RuggON. “With the launch of VORTEX, we’ve created a product that can withstand the toughest environments, empowering our customers across industries to achieve operational excellence with confidence."

For more information, visit ruggon.com/en/product/mobile-computers/Vortex,