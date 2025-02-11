The Road to embedded world: VersaLogic Delivers AI, Security, and Rugged Reliability in Compact Computing Solutions

At this year’s embedded world, VersaLogic (booth 5-143) will exhibit its portfolio of compact board-level computers and expansion products including its new compact AI solutions with next-generation inferencing operation. Visitors will be able to engage in conversation with VersaLogic’s experts about COTS and modified COTS solutions, designed for rugged applications and long-term availability.

Booth Highlights:

Sabertooth AI

The Sabertooth AI platform leverages the hex-core Intel Xeon-E CPU and the NVIDIA RTX 2000 ADA GPU for high-performance AI and 3D rendering workloads in harsh environments.

Highlights include TPM 2.0 security, 32 GB error-correcting memory, and high-speed SSD Storage (NVMe) in a miniscule 90 x 96 x 63 mm package. It supports NVIDIA CUDA programming and Lovelace Architecture.

Operating temperature range from -40° to +85°C and certified MIL-STD-202H for shock and vibration makes the Sabertooth AI system ideal for defense, aerospace, medical, smart security, and energy applications.

The Swift

The Swift is powered by Intel’s 9th generation “Coffee Lake Refresh” hex-core Xeon-E processor and includes soldered-down high-speed NVMe SSD storage and up to 32 GB of error-correcting RAM making it ideal for conditions that require a compact, high-performance package in harsh environments.

On-board I/O includes two USB 3.1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four RS-232/422/485 serial ports, two SATA III ports, one 1GbE port, one 2.5GbE port, and two mDP++ high-performance video ports. Plug-in expansion is supported by two M.2 sockets, and a Mini PCIe socket.

The Swift also meets MIL-STD-202H specifications and provides connectors to prevent cable detachment issues in rugged environments.

PC104

VersaLogic’s full range of PC104 and EPU products are ideal for various critical applications that demand extended temperature and high reliability operation. Benefits include, US-based Support, Long-Term Availability, Industrial Temperature Operation, Shock and Vibe Tested, Quality and Compliance (AS9100 / ISO 9001 certification), and Customized Products.

