GÖPEL electronic to present test solutions at embedded world 2022

Press Release

From 21-23 June 2022, we will be presenting our Embedded JTAG Solutions as well as Automotive Test Solutions at embedded world 2022. Visit us at booth 4-432 at the Messe Nuremberg as we showcase our exceptional electronics test technologies:

X-BUS: The new technology is used for universal emulation of serial bus interfaces and improves the flexibility of the SCANFLEX and SCANBOOSTER boundary-scan product families for embedded testing and fast in-system programming.



SYSTEM CASCON: Three new features are presented for the first time: The New Generation Automatic Test and Programming Generators for Flash Devices and Emulation Tests, support for the Xilinx Virtual Cable (XVC) and SYSTEM CASCON data export for diagnostics and databases.



Video Dragon: The product family for testing displays or camera systems with LVDS interface according to GMSL, FPD-Link and APIX technology.



Series 62: The programmable automotive multibus controller for testing complex electronic control units (ECU) with CAN/CAN-FD, LIN, FlexRay and Automotive Ethernet interface.

For more information, visit: https://www.goepel.com/en