Embedded Computing Design

From Edge AI to EV Chargers: The ARCHMI-S-8B Redefines Industrial HMI Performance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 10, 2024

News

From Edge AI to EV Chargers: The ARCHMI-S-8B Redefines Industrial HMI Performance
Image Credit: APLEX

Taipei, Taiwan. APLEX Technology Inc., enjoying its 20th anniversary, announced its ARCHMI-S series of fanless industrial HMI products. Included is the Intel Celeron J6412 powered ARCHMI-S-8B that integrates the benefits of both the ARCHMI and AUHMI series. The HMI is available with multiple screen sizes ranging from 7” TFT-LCD to 21.5” TFT-LCD. Included is two USB 3.2 Type A, two USB 2.0 Type A, two COM, one DP port, and two GbE LAN. DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 32GB, one Mini-PCIe expansion slot and one M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth module are supported.

With support for resistive and projective capacitive touch, the ARCHMI-S-8B offers a 10-point multi-touch capability, ensuring reliable operation using gloves, a stylus, or wet hands in industrial situations.

The ARCHMI-S-8B delivers a sunlight-readable platform, incorporating high brightness, auto-dimming, optical bonding, and optional AG/AR/AF coatings for improved visibility and efficiency.

Ideal Applications:

  • Smart Manufacturing
  • Process Control
  • Edge AI
  • EV Charger
  • Kiosk

For more information, visit aplex.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
AI & Machine Learning
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: AAEON
AAEON Unveils High-Performance MXM-ACMA-PUC for AI and Smart City Applications

December 6, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Winbond Announces Enhanced LPDDR4/4X DRAM Products for Automotive Applications

December 3, 2024

MORE
IoT
Embedded Executive: Developing a Strategy To Manage Edge-to-Cloud Data, aicas

December 4, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada - Part 3

December 6, 2024

MORE