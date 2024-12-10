From Edge AI to EV Chargers: The ARCHMI-S-8B Redefines Industrial HMI Performance

Taipei, Taiwan. APLEX Technology Inc., enjoying its 20th anniversary, announced its ARCHMI-S series of fanless industrial HMI products. Included is the Intel Celeron J6412 powered ARCHMI-S-8B that integrates the benefits of both the ARCHMI and AUHMI series. The HMI is available with multiple screen sizes ranging from 7” TFT-LCD to 21.5” TFT-LCD. Included is two USB 3.2 Type A, two USB 2.0 Type A, two COM, one DP port, and two GbE LAN. DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 32GB, one Mini-PCIe expansion slot and one M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth module are supported.

With support for resistive and projective capacitive touch, the ARCHMI-S-8B offers a 10-point multi-touch capability, ensuring reliable operation using gloves, a stylus, or wet hands in industrial situations.

The ARCHMI-S-8B delivers a sunlight-readable platform, incorporating high brightness, auto-dimming, optical bonding, and optional AG/AR/AF coatings for improved visibility and efficiency.

Ideal Applications:

Smart Manufacturing

Process Control

Edge AI

EV Charger

Kiosk

