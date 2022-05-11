Endrich Exhibits at Embedded World 2022

Press Release

Visit us from June 21 - 23, 2022 at embedded world Exhibition & Conference, the world's leading trade fair for embedded systems, in Nuremberg: Booth 1-460 in hall 1.



At Endrich, as your electronics design-in distributor, we can understand your application holistically through our technical expertise and broad product portfolio. This enables a make-or-buy decision for you to shorten your development times.



We invite you to visit our stand at embedded world again this year, where everything revolves around the topic of IoT. Our main topics are "Intelligent Connected Sensors", "Data Visualization Gateway" and "Endrich Cloud Services". We will be presenting our latest products in these areas.



In the area of Intelligent Connected Sensors, we will be showing live demos of how the latest LPWA technology can be used to connect sensors to the IoT. Cat-NB1, Cat-NB2, Cat-M1 and Cat-M2, but also with Bluetooth BT5.1, data can be transmitted quickly and securely to the cloud.



The very high-performance Core i5 Touch PCs, i.MX8 embedded boards, the whitest and fastest e-paper displays are only a small selection of products in the Data Visualisation Gateway area.



With the Endrich Cloud Services, Endrich provides the embedded developer with a multi-layer cloud-based solution from infrastructure (IaaS) via platform (PaaS) to software service (SaaS).



We will be happy to provide you with a free ticket for your visit to the fair. Simply redeem your personal voucher code ew22466856 under the following link: embedded-world.de/voucher



We take time for your individual needs! Therefore, let us arrange an appointment in advance. You can reach us at: [email protected]

For more information, visit: https://endrich.com/en/endrich_news