From Atari to Bosch: Apertis 2024 Expands Embedded Device Capabilities

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Apertis

Apertis 2024 is now available. Apertis is an OS platform for the x86-64, arm64, and arm32 architectures based on Debian and includes an operating system, tools, and cloud services to enhance development consistency. The collaborative platform is ideal for industrial embedded devices and is utilized in both the Atari VCS game console and the Bosch D-Tect 200 wall scanner. Apertis targets industrial embedded devices with new features including support for Podman, ONNX Runtime, OP-TEE, and more.

To further distribution, Apertis leverages a CI-based collaboration workflow built on an integrated set of cloud services:

GitLab (Apertis instance) Develop packages, images manage CI process

Open Build Service Package building

aptly Manage APT repositories for package distribution

LAVA Continuous automated testing of images and supported hardware targets



For more information on the release, visit here.

Visit www.apertis.org for more about Apertis and its architecture, concept designs, and policies. The website contains guidelines on how to use and contribute to Apertis.