Embedded Executive: The Latest in SDVs, Sonatus

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

What is the real definition of a software-defined vehicle (SDV)? It depends, mostly on who you are asking that question of.



I asked John Heinlein, the Chief Marketing Officer at Sonatus and he had a great response on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.



We discussed the differences between various tiers of vehicles, how they are upgraded, and what we should be looking out for as we move forward.



Note that John has his podcast and was gracious enough to have me on as a guest recently. Hear that one here.