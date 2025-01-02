Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Latest in SDVs, Sonatus

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 02, 2025

Embedded Executive: The Latest in SDVs, Sonatus

What is the real definition of a software-defined vehicle (SDV)? It depends, mostly on who you are asking that question of.

I asked John Heinlein, the Chief Marketing Officer at Sonatus and he had a great response on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

We discussed the differences between various tiers of vehicles, how they are upgraded, and what we should be looking out for as we move forward.

Note that John has his podcast and was gracious enough to have me on as a guest recently. Hear that one here.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

Embedded Executive: The Latest in SDVs, Sonatus

January 2, 2025

