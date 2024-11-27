Embedded Executive: Choosing Your Programming Language, AdaCore

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

When designing systems with high integrity, say for automotive applications, what is the programming language of choice? I believe that’s referred to as a loaded question, because there are so many variables involved, and it’s a question that’s almost impossible to answer.



Unfortunately, many developers make a decision for the wrong reasons. To get to the root of the matter, I invited Quentin Ochem, the Chief Product and Revenue Officer at AdaCore, to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.