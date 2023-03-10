Best in Show Nominee: Forlinx Embedded Technology - FET-MX9352-C system on module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

FET-MX9352-C SoM is designed by Forlinx as an alpha partner based on i.MX 93 family i.MX9352 SoC which contains two Cortex-A55 cores and one Cortex-M33 core, speed up to 1.5GHz. 8x UART, 2x Ethernet(contains 1 TSN), 2x USB2.0, 2x CAN-FD and other common interfaces.It's more advanced than i.MX6 and i.MX8 family, integrating NPU engine for deep learning accelerating. It has a compact appearance can fit various applications such as industrial automation, IoT, transportation, smart home, smart building, etc.

Anticipate SoC from NXP; Forlinx is an alpha user of i.MX93 processor and also gold partner of NXP, in the future, NXP and Forlinx will have some joint stragetic activities in promoting this new processor.

For more information visit forlinx.net.