By Embedded Computing Design Staff

December 09, 2024

News

Secure Your FREE Tickets and FREE T-Shirt at embedded world
Image Credit: Embedded Computing Design Staff

If you're an enthusiast, developer, or professional in embedded systems, AI, or IoT, embedded world Exhibition&Conference is an event you can’t afford to miss.

Taking place March 11-13, 2025, this global platform is the industry meeting place for the embedded community, leading experts, key players, and industry associations. It offers an unparalleled insight into the entire world of embedded systems from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services, and the numerous issues involved in complex system design.

Even better, you can get free tickets to this prestigious event using the voucher code SYS4ew25 and clicking here

Why Attend embedded world Nuremberg?

embedded world is a hub for innovation, connecting industry leaders, developers, and tech enthusiasts. The event offers:

  • Exhibitions:

    • See the latest in embedded technology, IoT solutions, and real-time systems

  • Conferences:

    • Gain insights into trending topics such as AI, cybersecurity, electronic displays, and energy-efficient systems

  • Networking Opportunities:

    • Engage with thought leaders, innovators, and peers from across the globe

embedded world Exhibition&Conference is your gateway to the future of embedded, AI, and IoT technologies.

Embedded Computing Design (media partner) is located in Hall 1-500 and will host our annual T-Shirt giveaway. You can visit the booth in person or fill out our online form for your chance to win.

