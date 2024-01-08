Embedded Computing Design

Cipia to Showcase Cabin Sense Software for NVIDIA at CES 2024

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 08, 2024

News

Image Credit: Cipia

Las Vegas, Nevada. Cipia will demonstrate its flexible Cabin Sense at CES 2024 supplying driver and occupancy monitoring with a production time slated for 2024. The software collaborates with the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) delivering in-cabin sensing capabilities, safety, and convenience for automotive applications. Cabin Sense was developed to integrate on individual ECUs, ADAS, and IVI domain controllers.

Tal Krzypow, VP Product & Strategy at Cipia, said, “We’re excited to bring the latest technology to the in-cabin sensing market, evolving beyond driver monitoring into the next phase: full cabin monitoring. Combining both driver and occupant monitoring on the same SoC and sensor contributes to a lower cost for the system as a whole and promotes wider and faster adoption in the market. Tapping the proven NVIDIA DRIVE compute platform is a natural choice to introduce these capabilities."

Cipia will be located at LVCC, North Hall Booth # 11022. 

