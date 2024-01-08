Cipia to Showcase Cabin Sense Software for NVIDIA at CES 2024
January 08, 2024
News
Las Vegas, Nevada. Cipia will demonstrate its flexible Cabin Sense at CES 2024 supplying driver and occupancy monitoring with a production time slated for 2024. The software collaborates with the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) delivering in-cabin sensing capabilities, safety, and convenience for automotive applications. Cabin Sense was developed to integrate on individual ECUs, ADAS, and IVI domain controllers.
Tal Krzypow, VP Product & Strategy at Cipia, said, “We’re excited to bring the latest technology to the in-cabin sensing market, evolving beyond driver monitoring into the next phase: full cabin monitoring. Combining both driver and occupant monitoring on the same SoC and sensor contributes to a lower cost for the system as a whole and promotes wider and faster adoption in the market. Tapping the proven NVIDIA DRIVE compute platform is a natural choice to introduce these capabilities."
Cipia will be located at LVCC, North Hall Booth # 11022.