AAEON Unveils High-Performance MXM-ACMA-PUC for AI and Smart City Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 06, 2024

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released the MXM-ACMA-PUC leveraging a range of 13th Generation Intel Core CPUs up to 35W, with the default processor being the 16 core, 24 thread Intel Core i7-13700TE. It includes an integrated MXM-ACMA module, offering either an embedded Intel Arc A370E or Intel Arc A350E GPU. The MXM-ACMA-PUC supports four LAN ports, (three running at 2.5GbE, and one at 1GbE), two USB 3.2 Gen 2, and two COM ports with RS-232/422/485 functionality.

One HDMI 2.0 display is provided via the system’s main circuit board, which offers 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz, while the MXM-ACMA-PUC’s embedded GPU grants users four DP++ 1.4 display options at 1920 x 1080. Expansion options include M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and M.2 2280 M-Key slots providing Wi-Fi, 5G, and NVMe storage support.

The MXM-ACMA-PUC is ideal for applications such as smart city, and AI-assisted automated optical inspection and has the potential to be utilized as a gateway for industrial workstations. According to AAEON, the platform can power four edge workstations simultaneously.

For more information visit aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

