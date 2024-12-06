AAEON Unveils High-Performance MXM-ACMA-PUC for AI and Smart City Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released the MXM-ACMA-PUC leveraging a range of 13th Generation Intel Core CPUs up to 35W, with the default processor being the 16 core, 24 thread Intel Core i7-13700TE. It includes an integrated MXM-ACMA module, offering either an embedded Intel Arc A370E or Intel Arc A350E GPU. The MXM-ACMA-PUC supports four LAN ports, (three running at 2.5GbE, and one at 1GbE), two USB 3.2 Gen 2, and two COM ports with RS-232/422/485 functionality.

One HDMI 2.0 display is provided via the system’s main circuit board, which offers 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz, while the MXM-ACMA-PUC’s embedded GPU grants users four DP++ 1.4 display options at 1920 x 1080. Expansion options include M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and M.2 2280 M-Key slots providing Wi-Fi, 5G, and NVMe storage support.

The MXM-ACMA-PUC is ideal for applications such as smart city, and AI-assisted automated optical inspection and has the potential to be utilized as a gateway for industrial workstations. According to AAEON, the platform can power four edge workstations simultaneously.



For more information visit aaeon.com.