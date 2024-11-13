CAST Joins Forces with KiviCore to Deliver Next-Gen IP Cores for Quantum-Safe Security

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. Recently, CAST and KiviCore announced a collaboration to deliver IP cores for post-quantum cryptographic hardware engines. With large-scale quantum computing on the horizon, the idea of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is evolving to provide secure data solutions resistant to quantum-based cyber threats.

“Having worked with the CAST team for years in a past life, we are fully confident that they are the best partners to help KiviCore bring the benefits of post-quantum cryptography to system developers in many industries,” said Frank Deicke, KiviCore co-founder. “Our research is breaking new ground with PQC, and CAST is among the best at providing practical, reliable IP cores for exciting new technologies like this.”

KiviCore offers IP cores for SHA-3 crypto and Keccak hash hardware engines and expects to begin delivering PQC cores in the near future. KiviCore selected CAST to lead marketing and sales efforts and handle front-line support for the upcoming PQC IP cores.

“Many savvy CAST customers are already looking ahead to their next projects, and this partnership with KiViCore gives us a solid pathway for helping those customers secure their systems in the challenging post-quantum days ahead,” said Nikos Zervas, chief operating officer for CAST.

For more information, visit www.cast-inc.com and www.kivicore.com.