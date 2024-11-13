Embedded Computing Design

CAST Joins Forces with KiviCore to Deliver Next-Gen IP Cores for Quantum-Safe Security

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 13, 2024

News

CAST Joins Forces with KiviCore to Deliver Next-Gen IP Cores for Quantum-Safe Security

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. Recently, CAST and KiviCore announced a collaboration to deliver IP cores for post-quantum cryptographic hardware engines. With large-scale quantum computing on the horizon, the idea of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is evolving to provide secure data solutions resistant to quantum-based cyber threats.

“Having worked with the CAST team for years in a past life, we are fully confident that they are the best partners to help KiviCore bring the benefits of post-quantum cryptography to system developers in many industries,” said Frank Deicke, KiviCore co-founder. “Our research is breaking new ground with PQC, and CAST is among the best at providing practical, reliable IP cores for exciting new technologies like this.”

KiviCore offers IP cores for SHA-3 crypto and Keccak hash hardware engines and expects to begin delivering PQC cores in the near future. KiviCore selected CAST to lead marketing and sales efforts and handle front-line support for the upcoming PQC IP cores.

“Many savvy CAST customers are already looking ahead to their next projects, and this partnership with KiViCore gives us a solid pathway for helping those customers secure their systems in the challenging post-quantum days ahead,” said Nikos Zervas, chief operating officer for CAST.

For more information, visit www.cast-inc.com and www.kivicore.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Processing
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Security
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Infineon
The road to electronica: Infineon Showcases its End-to-End edge AI Solutions

November 12, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Embedded Executive: The In-Cabin User Experience, indie Semiconductor

November 13, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Synaptics
Revolutionizing Wireless IoT: Synaptics Introduces VerosTM Series with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 Support

November 12, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Infineon
Optimizing EVs with SiC and GaN Semiconductors

November 6, 2024

MORE