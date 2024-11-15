Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit? Emproof

Emproof and DDC-I introduced a partnership to deliver advanced security solutions for Deos-based systems outlined in the whitepaper, Advanced Embedded Security with DDC-I Deos and Emproof Nyx. The collaboration combines the capabilities of DDC-I’s Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) with Emproof’s security solution, Emproof Nyx addresses threats such as reverse engineering and exploitation attacks while supporting customized protection.

Gary Gilliland, Vice President of Marketing at DDC-I commented “By combining Deos' reliable real-time operating system with Emproof Nyx, we are helping our customers defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats in the most demanding environments.”

Emproof Nyx pairs well with Deos by utilizing binary transformation technology, protecting software at the binary level preventing reverse engineering and reinforces system components without disturbing the existing development workflow.

Nils Albartus, Embedded Security Specialist and Technical Marketing Manager at Emproof, commented, “Our collaboration with DDC-I strengthens the security of Deos-based systems in critical industries like aerospace and defense. By integrating Emproof Nyx, system developers gain powerful tools to protect their software at the binary level, helping to ensure that intellectual property and sensitive data remain secure, even in the face of advanced reverse engineering and exploitation attacks.”