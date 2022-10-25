Elektrobit Announces Automotive-Grade Embedded OS and Hypervisor for Infineon AURIX TC4x Microcontrollers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ERLANGEN, Germany -- Elektrobit announced that for the new AURIX TC4x microcontrollers (MCUs) from Infineon Technologies AG the company’s created the first automotive-grade, embedded, real-time operating system (OS) and hypervisor, the EB tresos AutoCore OS and new EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor based on the AUTOSAR Classic standard, to enable OEMs and Tier1s to grow and distribute automotive E/E architectures.

In an effort to consolidate ECUs, applications such as on-board diagnostics (OBD) can be ran separately or combined with other applications on the MCU using the EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor across multiple virtual machines on a single MCU. Used in tandem with the new virtualization features of the Infineon AURIX TC4x MCU, multiple OS and AUTOSAR stack instances can also be performed.

The aforementioned virtualization features are further designed to eliminate repeated homologation costs and delays.

To support the growing automotive landscape, which calls for the functional integration in domain and zone-based E/E architectures, the new AURIX TC4x supports eMobility and automated driving through safety systems with the 28nm MCUs.

The AURIX TC4x microcontroller family is sampling now with series production products expected to be available in Q2 2024.

For more information about hypervisor for real-time applications, visit www.elektrobit.com