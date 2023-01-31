Embedded Computing Design

MASTEC's VDCM Guides Powertrain Technology
A high-level view of the diverse set of functionalities that can be managed

MASTEC will deploy its Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) leveraging Infineon’s 32-bit TriCore AURIX– TC397 Microcontroller. It operates at 300 MHz including 4 additional checker cores delivering 4000 DMIPS, and supports floating point/fix point with all cores, 16 MB flash (ECC protection), and up to 6.9 MB SRAM (ECC protection). For critical systems, the VDCM environment meets the ISO26262 standard for Road Vehicle Functional Safety requirements and ASIL D.

The “Functions” configuration enables each function to operate the ecosystem of the vehicle, everything from canonical traction control functions to ADAS Adaptive cruise control.

(A hierarchical breakdown of main VDCM supported functions)

(The VDCM ECU is connected to other vehicle's components as sensors, actuators, smart actuators, or other ECU)

The integrated platform for powertrain and vehicle dynamic control also provides:

  • 1 Gbit Ethernet
  • 12x CAN FD, 2x FlexRay, 12x ASCLIN, 6x QSPI, 2x I²C, 25x SENT, 4x PSI5, 1x PSI5S, 2x HSSL, 4x MSC, 1x eMMC/SDIOT, 1x I²S emulation   
  • Redundant and diverse timer modules (GTM, CCU6, GPT12)
  • EVITA Full HSM (ECC256 and SHA2)
  • LFBGA-292 package
  • LFBGA-516 package
  • Developed and documented following ISO 26262/IEC61508 to support safety requirements up to ASIL-D/SIL3
  • AUTOSAR 4.2 support
  • Single voltage supply 5 V or 3.3 V
  • 165°C junction temperature

For more information, visit mastecs-project.eu.

