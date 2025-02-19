The Road to embedded world: Future-Proofing Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY
February 19, 2025
Blog
At embedded world 2025, ONEKEY (Booth 5-376) is demonstrating how manufacturers can gain full visibility into their supply chain, detect vulnerabilities in firmware, and eliminate hidden risks via automated security analysis.
The Growing Threat of Supply Chain Attacks
Attacks on supply chains have increased and many target firmware, open-source libraries, and third-party software components. Notable examples include:
- SolarWinds Hack (2020): Attackers compromised a widely used software update, affecting thousands of companies worldwide.
- Log4j Vulnerability (2021): A widely used open-source component was exploited, leaving millions of devices exposed.
- Firmware Supply Chain Breaches (2023-24): Cybercriminals inserted backdoors into IoT device firmware, compromising industrial systems and critical infrastructure.
Outdated Security Processes
- Manual code reviews that can’t keep up with today’s complex software supply chains
- Limited visibility into third-party components, leaving vulnerabilities undetected
- One-time security testing, instead of continuous risk assessment
Automated Solutions
🔹 Automated Firmware Security & SBOM Generation
- Identify all software components inside embedded devices
- Detect outdated or vulnerable third-party libraries
- Generate automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs)
🔹 Real-Time Vulnerability Detection
- Scan firmware for hidden vulnerabilities
- Compare detected components against the latest threat intelligence databases
- Identify backdoors and malicious code injected into third-party libraries
🔹 Seamless CI/CD Integration for Continuous Security
- Embed security checks directly into development pipeline
- Automate compliance verification for IEC 62443, CRA, and RED II
- Ensure every software update is secure.
Strengthening Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY
- Prevent security breaches before deployment
- Ensure ongoing compliance with global cybersecurity regulations
- Eliminate risks from third-party software components
For more information, visit https://www.onekey.com/resource/embeddedworld2025.