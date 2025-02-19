The Road to embedded world: Future-Proofing Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: ONEKEY

At embedded world 2025, ONEKEY (Booth 5-376) is demonstrating how manufacturers can gain full visibility into their supply chain, detect vulnerabilities in firmware, and eliminate hidden risks via automated security analysis.

The Growing Threat of Supply Chain Attacks

Attacks on supply chains have increased and many target firmware, open-source libraries, and third-party software components. Notable examples include:

SolarWinds Hack (2020): Attackers compromised a widely used software update, affecting thousands of companies worldwide.

Log4j Vulnerability (2021): A widely used open-source component was exploited, leaving millions of devices exposed.

Firmware Supply Chain Breaches (2023-24): Cybercriminals inserted backdoors into IoT device firmware, compromising industrial systems and critical infrastructure.

Outdated Security Processes

Manual code reviews that can’t keep up with today’s complex software supply chains

Limited visibility into third-party components, leaving vulnerabilities undetected

One-time security testing, instead of continuous risk assessment

Automated Solutions

🔹 Automated Firmware Security & SBOM Generation

Identify all software components inside embedded devices

Detect outdated or vulnerable third-party libraries

Generate automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs)

🔹 Real-Time Vulnerability Detection

Scan firmware for hidden vulnerabilities

Compare detected components against the latest threat intelligence databases

Identify backdoors and malicious code injected into third-party libraries

🔹 Seamless CI/CD Integration for Continuous Security

Embed security checks directly into development pipeline

Automate compliance verification for IEC 62443, CRA, and RED II

Ensure every software update is secure.

Strengthening Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY

Prevent security breaches before deployment

Ensure ongoing compliance with global cybersecurity regulations

Eliminate risks from third-party software components

For more information, visit https://www.onekey.com/resource/embeddedworld2025.