The Road to embedded world: Future-Proofing Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 19, 2025

Image Credit: ONEKEY

At embedded world 2025, ONEKEY (Booth 5-376) is demonstrating how manufacturers can gain full visibility into their supply chain, detect vulnerabilities in firmware, and eliminate hidden risks via automated security analysis.

The Growing Threat of Supply Chain Attacks

Attacks on supply chains have increased and many target firmware, open-source libraries, and third-party software components. Notable examples include:

  • SolarWinds Hack (2020): Attackers compromised a widely used software update, affecting thousands of companies worldwide.
  • Log4j Vulnerability (2021): A widely used open-source component was exploited, leaving millions of devices exposed.
  • Firmware Supply Chain Breaches (2023-24): Cybercriminals inserted backdoors into IoT device firmware, compromising industrial systems and critical infrastructure.

Outdated Security Processes

  • Manual code reviews that can’t keep up with today’s complex software supply chains
  • Limited visibility into third-party components, leaving vulnerabilities undetected
  • One-time security testing, instead of continuous risk assessment

Automated Solutions

🔹 Automated Firmware Security & SBOM Generation

  • Identify all software components inside embedded devices
  • Detect outdated or vulnerable third-party libraries
  • Generate automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs)

🔹 Real-Time Vulnerability Detection

  • Scan firmware for hidden vulnerabilities
  • Compare detected components against the latest threat intelligence databases
  • Identify backdoors and malicious code injected into third-party libraries

🔹 Seamless CI/CD Integration for Continuous Security

  • Embed security checks directly into development pipeline
  • Automate compliance verification for IEC 62443, CRA, and RED II
  • Ensure every software update is secure.

Strengthening Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY

  • Prevent security breaches before deployment
  • Ensure ongoing compliance with global cybersecurity regulations
  • Eliminate risks from third-party software components

For more information, visit https://www.onekey.com/resource/embeddedworld2025.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

