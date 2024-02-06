Embedded Computing Design

Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 06, 2024

News

Wincomm released its WMP-19S/22S/24S portfolio of EN 60601-1 & 60601-1-2 compliant medical devices specifically for AI assisted diagnosis and hospital management. Graphics are provided by Nvidia’s MXM A4500/A2000/A1000 while the solution also delivers optional UPS battery, one PCIex4 expansion slot, video in (RGB color adjustment), and a GPI integrated capture card allowing quick image creation and beamforming.

Wincomm has created an i-control intelligent optimized power supply in automation systems for efficient energy use. The GPI produces recording and medical image screenshots with color enhancement. The platform reduces data latency in AI image quality to help in detecting diseases or other illnesses.

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

